Russian air defense forces down four Ukrainian drones over four regions last night

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Overnight, Russian air defense forces downed four Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk, Tambov, Oryol and Moscow regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"During the night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities on Russian soil with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. [Russian] air defense forces on duty destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Moscow, Tambov, Oryol and Bryansk regions," the Russian defense agency said.

Earlier on Tuesday, governor of central Russia’s the Oryol Region, Andrey Klychkov, reported the downing of a Ukrainian drone in a northwestern area of his region.