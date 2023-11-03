Putin to attend St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum — advisor

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum and meet foreign dignitaries there, presidential advisor on cultural affairs Vladimir Tolstoy said.

"The International Cultural Forum will open in a few weeks in St. Petersburg, where our President will meet cultural figures who come there from all around the world. They will discuss issues of soft power, our culture, and how it should be introduced to different countries of the world where we are welcome," Tolstoy said.

The 9th IX St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum will be held this year from November 16 to 18 after a three-year hiatus.