MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. NATO countries deliberately do not inform the public about Ukraine’s attacks on nuclear facilities, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"I think it is the deliberate policy of NATO countries to not inform their own public about the Kiev regime threatening nuclear facilities; they do everything the can to not draw attention to this," she said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast, commenting on Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

"The American, British, French, German media <...> are literally, drop by drop, squeezing out every last word related to nuclear issues from statements, interviews, comments of Russian experts, journalists, political analysts, and hyping them up to cosmic proportions, talking about our allegedly aggressive position," she added.

As Zakharova reported earlier, on the evening of October 26, the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately attacked the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant with three unmanned aerial vehicles. One of the drones, equipped with explosives, crashed into a nuclear waste storage facility, damaging its walls. The other two landed on the plant's compound of administrative buildings.

According to preliminary data, the drones used in the attack were equipped with components supplied by Western countries. Zakharova said that this attack demonstrated the Kiev regime's readiness to commit acts of nuclear terrorism and called on foreign governments and international organizations to condemn Ukraine's actions.