Putin often works well into the night – spokesman

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Not all of Russian President Vladimir Putin's busy working schedule is made public, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin".

"The president has a rather busy schedule, because what you see is the public part of it, while most of the president's working schedule is not public," the spokesman said when asked by journalist Pavel Zarubin why the president's events in recent days had started rather late.

"Sometimes it can even last until one o'clock, two o'clock in the morning," Peskov explained in the program, a fragment of which Zarubin uploaded to his Telegram channel.

According to him, the president's schedule includes "a huge number of meetings, internal meetings, conversations, phone calls, documents," and this is all in a day’s work.

Peskov also described how the president prepares for major meetings. "Often before important meetings, like on the economy, the president also holds separate meetings, telephone calls with participants, coordinates some positions - it takes time," he said, explaining why Putin’s events could start well into the night.