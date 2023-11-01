Air defense system thwarts massive Ukrainian missile strike on Russia’s south

GENICHESK, November 1. /TASS/. A Russian air defense system has repelled a massive missile strike from Ukraine’s armed forces on Russia’s southern regions with seven missiles taken down over the Kherson Region, regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Just now, our air defense troops have thwarted a massive missile attack from the enemy on Russia’s southern regions. Seven missiles which had been launched by enemy aircraft and were heading to Crimea have been shot down over the Kherson Region," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor clarified that the majority of missiles were eliminated in the air while two detonated on the ground in a deserted area on the Arabat Spit. "Neither people, nor infrastructure were harmed. At this point, the missile threat has not yet disappeared; our air defense servicemen are on full alert," he added.