‘Free exit’ of Western companies not acceptable now — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. There can be no ‘free exit’ from Russia for companies from unfriendly countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He readdressed the question about special conditions of leaving Russia for Western companies to the government. "A special government commission is dealing with that; they are better to be questioned for detailed information," Peskov said.

"However, if we speak about the conceptual approach, certainly, there are companies that are withdrawing, there are companies remaining here, continuing to deal with a fairly profitable and beneficial business. The ones that make decisions - they are withdrawing. However, their exit will be on conditions indicated by the commission. Certainly, there can be no free exit now and the commission is strictly regulating that," Peskov stressed.

"The detailed terms and all the information are available with this commission," the Kremlin Spokesman noted.

Special terms of exit from Russia for companies from unfriendly countries are not related to the ruble rate volatility, Peskov said. "This is not related to the ruble rate drop. The ruble rate is indeed exposed to volatility, like many currencies. There are periods when it drops; there are periods when it becomes stronger - this is a normal economic process," he added.