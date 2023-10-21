Non-participation of Russia in Egmont Group to be harmful to US also — Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON, October 21. /TASS/. The suspension of the membership of the Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring) in the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Unit will prejudice the United States in particular due to the temporary halt of investigations, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said, cited by the Telegram channel of the Russian diplomatic mission.

"They do not want to understand the possible negative consequences of such a move. Does anyone in their right mind benefit from Russia’s non-participation the Egmont Group? Hardly," the Ambassador said.

"The United States will definitely suffer as well, since Rosfinmonitoring will be forced to pause a number of international financial investigations," Antonov added.

The Egmont Group announced on October 19 that the decision had been made to suspend the membership of Rosfinmonitoring in the organization, allegedly in the light of developments in Ukraine. The Group brings together financial intelligence teams of 170 countries and provides its members with the opportunity of exchanging information over a special secure communications channel.