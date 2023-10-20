Twenty Russians killed after Middle East conflict escalation, ambassador to Israel says

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The number of Russian citizens killed after the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has risen to 20, with seven more missing, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told Izvestia in a commentary.

"As of today, unfortunately, we have to confirm the deaths of 20 Russian citizens, all of whom also have Israeli citizenship. There are 7 Russian citizens missing," he said.

The ambassador also confirmed the information that two Russians are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip. As Viktorov noted, the dead Russians are mostly civilians, but there are also members of the military and law enforcement agencies among them.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.