BELGOROD, October 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have fired over 100 rounds of munitions at populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region and carried out several drone attacks over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Valuysky Municipal District, tube artillery shelled the village of Karabanovo with 32 incoming strikes recorded. No one was injured. Windows at one private residence were shattered in the attack. An electric power line was damaged. By now, the power line has been repaired," the governor noted.

On Thursday, in the Belgorodsky District, the Ukrainian army fired one artillery shell at the village of Zhuravlyovka and six at the village of Nekhoteyevka. Air defense systems took down fixed-wing drones over the villages of Nikolskoye, Yastrebovo and Varvarovka.

Two home-made explosive devices were dropped from a quadcopter on the outskirts of the village of Tsapovka in the Borisovsky District. The outskirts of the Lozovaya Rudka farming community and the village of Bogun-Gorodok were shelled with mortars.

In the Volokonovsky District, the outskirts of the Stary farmstead were shelled with grenade launchers. In the Grayvoronsky Municipal District, the outskirts of three villages were shelled with mortars.

On October 19, the outskirts of three villages in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District wеre shelled by artillery. "In the Shebekinsky Municipal District, the Shebekino border checkpoint and the villages of Sereda and Belyanka were shelled with three mortar shells each, the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka - with two mortar shells. There were no damage or casualties in any of the populated areas in the district," the governor added.