Strike on Gaza hospital could have been avoided if UNSC had passed Russian proposal — MFA

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The rocket strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip would probably not have happened if the UN Security Council had adopted the Russian resolution to establish a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"If the UN Security Council had adopted the Russian draft on October 16 that called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, it is possible that the tragic rocket attack on the Al-Ahli hospital complex, the victims of which, according to the data at hand, were more than 800 Palestinians, could have been avoided," the ministry said. "Every day of delay means not only a rapid increase in the number of dead and wounded, but also the continued suffering of civilians who have become prisoners of the sieged enclave and, in general, hostages to years of unresolved Palestinian-Israeli conflict.".