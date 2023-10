MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Israel's right to self-defense does not mean it has a license for indiscriminate mass reprisals.

Washington "does not even try to reckon with the fact that [Israel's] right to self-defense does not mean a license for indiscriminate mass retaliation, cannot and should not be implemented by the occupying power in the occupied territory," the ministry said.