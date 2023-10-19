UN, its structures need major strategic reform — Russian ambassador to Turkey

ANKARA, October 19. /TASS/. The UN needs major strategic reforms, greater inclusiveness and efficiency, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexey Erkhov said.

"The UN needs serious strategic reform, from the composition of the Security Council to changes in many of its other special structures. There is an understanding that in the current international conditions it is necessary to ensure greater representation of various countries in individual UN bodies, greater efficiency. But this is a very serious reform, and we need to approach its implementation carefully and cautiously. A deep consensus among all UN members is important here," Erkhov said during a lecture on international relations at Ankara's Bilim University, where the Russian-Turkish Culture and Art Week was inaugurated.

The Russian-Turkish Culture and Art Week in Ankara is organized by the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation and Bilim University. It will last from October 19 to 22. The events include an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Russian artists, a screening of films by Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky, a fair for Russian books and souvenirs. In addition, Samara's G Gallery and its art director Kristina Lantsova have brought more than 70 original works by Russian artists for exhibition.