Russian air defenses down Su-25 attack plane, Mi-8 combat helicopter in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane and a Mi-8 combat helicopter over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 attack plane near the city of Dnepropetrovsk and a Mi-8 helicopter near the settlement of Zagryzovo in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian Aerospace Forces down Ukrainian MiG-29 warplane in DPR over past day

Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Fighter aircraft shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter near the settlement of Troitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces repel 11 Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repelled 11 Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup capitalizing on the results of air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires repelled 11 attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 14th 32nd and 115th mechanized, 68th jaeger and 95th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka, Ivanovka and Novoyegorovka in the Kharkov Region and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The battlegroup’s aircraft inflicted damage on the enemy’s personnel and military hardware near the settlement of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the ministry said.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 70 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles. In counter-battery fire, an Akatsiya motorized artillery system and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were destroyed," the ministry specified.

Russian forces repulse six Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces repulsed six Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, killing and wounding over 235 enemy troops in the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the battlegroup Center, aircraft and artillery repulsed six attacks by Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses in the Krasny Liman area over the past 24 hours amounted to "over 235 personnel killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks," the ministry specified.

Russian forces also inflicted damage on manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 21st and 63rd mechanized brigades and the National Guard’s 40th regiment near the settlements of Torskoye, Yampolovka and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry added.

Russian forces destroy 260 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 260 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup supported by aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires repulsed in their active operations an enemy attack near the settlement of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s personnel and equipment in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Kurdyumovka, Yakovlevka and Vasyukovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy lost as many as 260 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and four motor vehicles in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours. In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed two Msta-B howitzers, a D-20 howitzer, two D-30 howitzers, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a US-made M119 howitzer, the ministry specified.

Russian forces eliminate 190 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the south Donetsk area, eliminating roughly 190 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, active operations by units of the battlegroup East, assault and army aircraft strikes and artillery fire inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized and 58th motorized infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Ugledar, Novomikhailovka and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk area over the past 24 hours amounted to 190 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles, the ministry specified.

Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks in the Zaporozhye area, eliminating roughly 40 enemy troops, two tanks and five armored vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 82nd air assault brigade were repulsed by the skilled operations of units from the Russian battlegroup with the support of aircraft and artillery fire near the settlement of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region. In addition, they inflicted damage by firepower on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. As many as 40 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles were destroyed," the ministry said.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery gun, an Msta-B howitzer and a US-made M119 howitzer, the ministry specified.

Russian forces eliminate 40 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces eliminated roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and a D-20 howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 40 Ukrainian personnel, four motor vehicles and a D-20 gun were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the ministry said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian command post in DPR over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian command post in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, the ministry reported.

"A command post of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized brigade was obliterated near the settlement of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 154 areas, the ministry reported.

Russian air defenses intercept 10 US-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation

Russian air defense forces intercepted 10 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, an American JDAM smart bomb and two S-200 missiles and destroyed 61 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted a JDAM guided air bomb, two S-200 surface-to-air missiles re-equipped for strikes against ground targets and 10 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 61 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Olshana in the Kharkov Region, Yegorovka, Soledar and Lyubovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kremennaya and Zhitlovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Romanovskoye and Molchansk in the Zaporozhye Region, Kazachyi Lageri and Sagy in the Kherson Region, the ministry added.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 493 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 252 helicopters, 8,065 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 surface-to-air missile systems, 12,764 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,163 multiple rocket launchers, 6,823 field artillery guns and mortars and 14,438 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.