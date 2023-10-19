Russian Air Defense Troops down aerial target in sky over Rostov Region

ROSTOV-NA-DONU, 19 October. /TASS/. An air defense system shot down an aerial target in the sky over the Rostov Region on Wednesday morning, Governor Vasily Golubev said.

"Today at 10:10 a.m., a Russian Air Defense unit responsible for the territory of the Rostov Region destroyed an aerial target that was approaching the territory of the region," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of the region specified that there was no damage or casualties on the ground.

The Rostov Region borders the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics. Rostov-on-Don is also home to the headquarters of the Southern Military District. The last time the region was attacked by drones was in early September. At that time, the air defense system destroyed two Ukrainian drones, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.