Russia wants to give voice to Palestine at OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation

VIENNA, October 18. /TASS/. Moscow calls to let Palestine take the floor at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Forum for Security Cooperation (OSCE FSC), Yulia Zhdanova, member of the Russian delegation to the Vienna Talks on Military Security and Arms Control, said.

"Russia has always thought it important to make sure that the voice of each of the parties is heard no matter where armed violence breaks out. A lengthy report by Israeli Ambassador Mordechai Rodgold was read out at the 1058th FSC plenary session. That said, we call on the Canadian Chairmanship to invite a Palestinian representative here to offer an assessment of the current situation in the Middle East conflict zone," Zhdanova said, addressing the organization's plenary session.

The Palestinian radical group Hamas claimed earlier that a strike on the Al-Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip had killed over 500 people and left hundreds wounded. Palestine blamed the attack on the Israeli Air Force but Israel said that the explosion had resulted from a misfired rocket launched by the Islamic Jihad group. Palestine and Syria declared three days of mourning for the victims. A four-party summit in Amman, which had been expected to bring together President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, President Joe Biden of the United States, President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine and King Abdullah II of Jordan, was canceled after news of the attack broke.