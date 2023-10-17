Russia ready to fulfill all obligations on grain exports — Putin

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to fulfill all obligations regarding grain supplies abroad, including to Pakistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Interim Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

"This year alone, I believe, 1 million tons of grain have already been supplied to your country. We are ready to fulfill our obligations. And I must note that there are all the grounds and conditions for this," the Russian leader assured.

Putin recalled that last year Russia had a record harvest, bringing in 158 mln tons of grain.

"Last year we had a record high harvest - 158 million tons of grain. This year will also be very good. It is already clear that it will be somewhere around 137-138 million tons. Approximately this volume. That is, the export potential will be solid, similar to last year - somewhere around 50-60 million tons," he said.

Putin also noted that the possibilities for interaction between Moscow and Islamabad are not limited to this, "the potential is much more significant, larger, higher." Putin said that relations between Russia and Pakistan are traditionally friendly. This year the two states marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The Russian President added that ensuring regional security and stability are also a priority in relations between the countries.

"As for the economy, Russia has traditionally been a supplier of food and grain. Trade turnover over the past turnover has increased and reached generally acceptable values," he stated.