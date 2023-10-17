Putin confident in good pace of Power of Siberia 2 project implementation

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. Construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to go through the territory of Mongolia to China will progress at a good pace, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

"We have significant projects, the multi-aspect ones, including together with the People’s Republic of China. I mean, for example, construction of the gas pipeline system via Mongolia to China. Everybody agrees with this project, all the parties want to participate, want to work. The issue is about implementation - I think we will move with a good momentum," the Russian leader said.

Leaders of countries "have issues to discuss," the Russian President noted, for example - about the joint intergovernmental commission "with appropriate attention to be paid to it" and one more joint project - the Ulaanbaatar railway.