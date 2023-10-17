Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine conflict, bilateral issues on Wednesday — Kremlin

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will discuss Ukraine and the entire range of bilateral issues at talks slated for October 18, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Primarily, Russia-Chinese relations are always discussed. <…> [We have] a very busy agenda that includes economic cooperation and joint projects," Peskov said adding that the two leaders will also synchronize their watches on international issues and regional conflicts, including Ukraine.

The Russian presidential spokesman underscored that, "as a rule, the [Russian] president gives his assessment of the latest developments in the special military operation. "Naturally, the Chinese leader also shares [his opinion on the situation]," Peskov added.