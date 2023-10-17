Russian diplomat calls Putin-Xi meetings increasingly important amid geopolitical changes

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. Meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have been playing an increasingly important role amid recent geopolitical changes, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Global Times.

"Such meetings [between the two leaders] <…> are increasingly important in the context of the rapidly changing geopolitical situation and contribute to qualitatively strengthening ties between our countries," she said in an exclusive interview.

According to the Russian diplomat, any contact between the two leaders is an opportunity to coordinate positions and analyze how bilateral agreements have been implemented. Such meetings "have never been of a formal nature," she added.

On October 17-18, Beijing is hosting China’s third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, with more than 4,000 representatives from over 140 countries attending. The Russian president is visiting as a notable guest of the event. During his stay, Russian-Chinese talks and highest-level meetings are slated to take place.