Lavrov, Egyptian Foreign Minister emphasize need for ceasefire in Gaza

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry talked over the phone about the need for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors in the Gaza Strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian and Egyptian foreign ministers pointed out the unacceptability of strikes on civilian infrastructure, and stated the importance of an immediate cessation of violence against civilians regardless of where they live," the statement said. "The need for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of corridors for the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the affected areas of the Palestinian enclave and the release of civilians was emphasized."

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that Lavrov and Shoukry also mentioned that the latest round of escalation in the region was caused primarily by the lack of any progress toward a political settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. "[The ministers] pointed out that such a settlement should be reached on a recognized international legal basis, meaning the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within 1967 borders, coexisting in peace and security with Israel," the statement said.

Moreover, Shoukry informed Lavrov about the upcoming summit in Cairo on October 21, during which the situation around Palestine will be discussed in more detail. "It was agreed to continue close Russian-Egyptian interaction on all issues of the current Middle East situation," the ministry concluded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel has announced a total blockade of Gaza and carried out strikes on targets inside Lebanon and Syria. Hostilities have also broken out on the West Bank.