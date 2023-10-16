Russia, Mongolia to discuss gas projects

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will exchange opinions on international and bilateral topics and discuss the prospects for joint gas projects with China during talks tomorrow, according to pre-reads for the Russian leader’s visit to China to attend the Belt and Road Forum.

"An exchange of opinions on the situation in the world and the Asian region, and priorities of bilateral cooperation development are on the agenda. The heads of state are also anticipated to discuss trilateral projects in the in coordination with China in the gas transport and supply area," the materials indicate.

The Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline is now being designed. Its route will go from West Siberia to China. The gas pipeline will make it possible to deliver about 50 bln cubic meters of gas to China annually. The total length of the gas pipeline over the territory of Mongolia will be 962.9 km. Construction work as part of the project could kick off as early as 2024 and the gas pipeline may go live in 2027-2028.