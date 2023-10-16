Russia values China’s weighted position on Ukraine, says Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates Beijing's balanced stance on the Ukrainian crisis as China is well aware of the true cause of this situation and sincerely seeks to resolve it, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"We highly value Beijing’s weighted stance regarding the Ukrainian conflict," he said. "Beijing understands the true causes of the current situation and sincerely seeks to find some ways to settle this conflict."

"China’s initiative regarding this issue is well known to everyone," Ushakov said speaking at a news conference ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China.

Ushakov said earlier in the day that President Putin would hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the One Belt One Road forum in Beijing this Wednesday, October 18.

The Kremlin aide said that the talks will be held in two rounds: first, with the delegations and then one-on-one. "Despite the fact that the Chinese president will be very busy during the international forum - there will be a lot of guests, we will have full-scale talks, with negotiations involving delegations being held first."

The presidential administration will be represented by Ushakov, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin, who will be present at the talks between the two countries’ delegations.

Ushakov added that the upcoming talks will constitute the second personal meeting between Putin and Xi this year. The Chinese president paid a state visit to Russia in March. Prior to this, the Russian leader visited China in February 2022 to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in China.