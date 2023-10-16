Russia expects contact between Prime Ministers of Russia and China

MOSCOW, 16 October. /TASS/. Contacts between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang are expected soon, several "interesting and significant contracts and agreements" will be signed at the meeting, Russian presidential aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"We are actively cooperating with China and interacting in the economic sphere in a practical sense, the government is doing this, and we expect that contacts between the prime ministers of the two countries will soon take place, and then several interesting and significant treaties and agreements will be signed," Ushakov said in a statement.

At the same time, no energy agreements are expected to be signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing. "This is not a full-fledged bilateral visit, but a fairly long contact (with Chinese President Xi Jinping - TASS) within the framework of an international conference," the Kremlin representative explained in response to a related question.

On October 17-18, Putin will attend the Belt and Road International Cooperation Forum in Beijing. Representatives from over 130 countries are expected to visit China's capital.