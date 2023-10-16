Putin in Beijing to hold meetings with heads of Vietnam, Laos, Mongolia, Thailand

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold meetings with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith during his visit to Beijing, Russian presidential aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov has told the media.

"We have already scheduled meetings with the president of Vietnam, with the prime minister of Thailand, with the president of Mongolia, and with the president of Laos. They are already on our president's schedule. Alongside this, the possibility of some other meetings is being worked on. I think that this list, which I have just announced, will be complemented by other meetings," Ushakov said.

Putin will fly to Beijing on Monday evening. Meetings with the president of Vietnam and the prime minister of Thailand will open his working program in Beijing on Tuesday. Chinese representatives are scheduled to meet with the heads of delegations in the evening of October 17. Official photos will be taken. A reception with Chinese President Xi Jinping taking part and a concert will follow.

"After everything is finished, around 9 p.m., our president will move to his residence and meet there with the president of Mongolia and the president of Laos. It is possible that the evening activities will be extended here as well, if we manage to arrange meetings with other leaders. We are working on these issues," Ushakov said.

The One Belt, One Road International Cooperation Forum will be held in Beijing on October 17-18. Representatives from more than 130 countries are to gather in Beijing.

The One Belt, One Road initiative is a concept Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed in 2013 to invigorate international multilateral trade and investment projects with the participation of interested countries and Chinese and foreign investors. More than 150 states and more than 30 international organizations have already joined in this initiative.