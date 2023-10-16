Moscow, Caracas to discuss expansion of energy, tech ties

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela will discuss expansion of partnership in the area of energy, technologies, finances and investment at a meeting of the high-level intergovernmental commission on Monday, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin told TASS before the plenary meeting of the commission.

"We will promote our cooperation, strategic partnership," he said. "We will discuss expansion of cooperation on a wide range of bilateral relations, including in the area of technologies, investment, finances and energy," Shchetinin said, adding that Russia expects much from the upcoming meeting.

The 17th meeting of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission, which is cochaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Venezuelan Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea, will be held on Monday.