Putin says he expects the best from Belt and Road Forum in China

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he expects the best from the Belt and Road Forum set to take place in Beijing in the coming days.

"Perhaps it is too early to dwell upon it, but I am sure that contracts will be signed; new contacts will be established between economic actors; heads of governments, various ministries and departments cooperating directly will meet," he pointed out in an interview with China Media Group.

Putin added that he had familiarized himself with the Russian government’s proposals in various areas. "They are running over several tightly printed pages, and each project may represent something we will work on for more than a year, perhaps a decade. Thus I have the best expectations, including from contacts with my colleagues," he said.