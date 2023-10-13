West uses conflict in Ukraine to build up arsenals — Russian UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 13. /TASS/. Western states shamelessly use the conflict in Ukraine in order to build up and upgrade its arsenals, ‘dumping’ old weapons and vehicles in Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Orders and profits of major military-industrial corporations from the US and the UK are growing daily. In addition, many Western states shamelessly use the current situation in order to rearm their own army, dumping old stuff to the Ukrainians," he said during the Security Council meeting on Western arms shipments to Ukraine, convened under Russia’s initiative.

The Russian envoy also pointed out that Ukraine has "firmly established itself as a testing ground for Western vehicles and technologies."

"Unlike Ukraine, its Western puppeteers make very concrete profit from the conflict. The losing side is the Ukrainians, who have become pawns in someone else’s geopolitical game," Nebenzya concluded.