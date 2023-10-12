Russian peacekeepers remove one observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers have removed one observation post in the Shusha District of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In connection with the disarmament and dissolution of the armed formations of Nagorno-Karabakh, one observation post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Shusha District was removed over the past day," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, a total of seven observation posts and 15 temporary observation posts of Russian peacekeepers in Askeran, Shusha, Martuni and Mardakert districts have been shut down since September 19, 2023.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian peacekeepers continue to carry out their mission in Nagorno-Karabakh. They maintain regular communication with Baku aimed at preventing bloodshed, ensuring security and observing the norms of humanitarian law with regard to the civilian population. No ceasefire violations have been recorded in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping force.

Russian peacekeepers are engaged in the ongoing work to restore electricity and gas supplies to the settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh.