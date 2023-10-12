US administration throws wrench in Syria's upward trajectory — Russian intelligence

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The administration of US President Joe Biden aims to derail the emerging positive trends in and around Syria, the director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin has said.

He was speaking at a meeting of heads of CIS security and intelligence services.

"A vivid example is Syria," Naryshkin said, according to a transcript of his statement released by the SVR press-service. "The Biden administration aims to disrupt the emerging positive trends around and within this long-suffering country. Washington is building up support for extremist Kurdish and Arab groups loyal to the US. Work is under way to destabilize the situation, including using the Islamic State (banned in Russia - TASS). The jihadists receive information about the locations and routes of movement of the Syrian army and Russian troops," Naryshkin said.

Washington's strategy, he said, is to manipulate international terrorist groups and radical religious and ultranationalist organizations.

"We clearly see the following trend: as soon as there are signs of normalization in some 'problem' region, the Anglo-Saxons intensify communication with local terrorists and extremists," Naryshkin said. "The CIA and MI6 are well aware of the risks associated with the spread of ideas of international terrorism, radical Islam and xenophobia, but assume that the United States and Britain have the necessary tools for non-linear crisis control, while the other players ostensibly lack this ability and, as Washington and London think, are often unable to even comprehend what is happening," Naryshkin added.

As an example, Naryshkin cited the US military base of Al-Tanf on the border of Syria, Jordan and Iraq. Naryshkin described the base as a "den of thugs."

"Recently, a US-British 'joint intelligence committee' was established there. In reality, it is the headquarters for controlling IS activities in southern Syria and the area of Damascus," Naryshkin explained.