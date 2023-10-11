Russia condemns US delivery of seized ammunition from Gulf of Oman to Kiev — MFA

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia condemns the irresponsible behavior of the United States, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on the handover to Kiev of ammunition seized by the US in the Gulf of Oman.

She drew attention to the October 4 report by the US Central Command on the transfer to Ukraine of about 1.1 million rounds of ammunition seized by the US Navy in the Gulf of Oman on December 9, 2022. The ammunition was allegedly being transported to the Houthi movement in Yemen in violation of the UN Security Council’s sanctions resolution 2216.

"We condemn the irresponsible behavior of the United States. It is completely out of sync with the special responsibility for peace and security that is delegated by the international community to the permanent members of the UN Security Council," Zakharova said.