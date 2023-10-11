Treaty on organization for Russian language to be signed in Bishkek — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The treaty on establishing the International Organization for the Russian Language will be signed in Bishkek, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Among the documents [to be signed following the CIS Council of Heads of State on October 13], I would like to mention the planned signing of the agreement on the establishment of the International Organization for the Russian Language, which, by the way, will not be limited to the territory of the CIS," Ushakov said. He recalled that the initiative to create such an intergovernmental structure was put forward by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"It is important that this initiative was embraced, and thus after the October 13 meeting, an independent international structure will be created. Membership will be open to all states that share its goals and principles," the Kremlin aide added.

This year is the Year of the Russian Language in the CIS. The summit will also adopt a declaration on supporting and promoting the Russian language as a language of interethnic communication. "At the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, it will also be announced that the city of Samarkand will be the cultural capital of the CIS in 2024," Ushakov said.

In addition, it is also planned to make a decision about which countries may become observers and partners of the CIS. "That is, this decision will allow the widest possible range of friendly states and organizations to establish permanent and effective cooperation with our organization," the Kremlin aide concluded.