Palestine ready to facilitate evacuation of Russians from Gaza Strip — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Palestine is ready to assist at all levels in the evacuation of Russians from the Gaza Strip, the country’s Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"Of course, we are ready to help at all levels," the ambassador said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged an attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of war readiness and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians and has launched attacks against Gaza and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also taken place in the West Bank. According to the latest official data, up to 1,000 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 5,000 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 1,200 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been wounded.