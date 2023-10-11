Coordination with OPEC+ partners hardly be overestimated — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Oil markets respond sensitively to such events as the intensification of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and coordination between Russia and OPEC+ partners can hardly be overestimated, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Certainly, global oil markets are very responsive to events like those evolving around Palestine and Israel. Certainly, our coordination with Saudi Arabia and with other our partners <…> - its value can hardly be overestimated," Peskov said.

The meeting of the Russian-Saudi Arabian intergovernmental commission is taking part within the framework of the Russian Energy Week forum. TASS is the information partner of the event.