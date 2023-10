MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The visit of Energy Minister of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud is a good opportunity to discuss the oil market in view of the situation in the Middle East, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The minister's visit to Moscow will be a good chance for that," Peskov said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak informed earlier about the possibility of Russian-Saudi Arabian talks on the situation in the energy market.