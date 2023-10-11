US House speaker’s removal proves malignancy of US Ukraine policy — Russian intel chief

BAKU, October 11. /TASS/. The removal of Kevin McCarthy (Republican, California), by a procedural "motion to vacate," as speaker of the US House of Representatives is a good illustration of how harmfully malignant Washington’s Ukraine policy has been, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin told reporters.

"Everyone is well aware that US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy took a fall [from high office] for colluding with the [Biden] administration behind the backs of his fellow Republican Party members in order to push yet another military aid package for Ukraine, this one worth $24 billion. The speaker’s removal is a good illustration of how malignantly harmful Washington’s Ukraine policy has been overall," Naryshkin said in response to a TASS question on the sidelines of the 53rd meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services, now convening in Baku.