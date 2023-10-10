Russian forces conduct heavy shelling of Ukrainian positions in Donetsk area

DONETSK, October 10. / TASS/. Russian forces have been carrying out massive strikes on Ukrainian positions west of Donetsk for almost 20 hours now, according to a TASS reporter.

The cannonade began around midnight. Yan Gagin, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told TASS that the assault struck at least six Ukrainian command posts, hundreds of servicemen and scores of military equipment units.

According to the TASS reporter, the sound of fighting outside the city shows no signs of subsiding. The regional emergency services told TASS that Ukrainian forces attempted to attack Donetsk several times with long-range missiles, which were shot down by air defense systems. According to the TASS reporter, there have been at least three powerful explosions in the skies above the city over the past half an hour.