Russia ready to make every effort to help settlement between Israel, Palestine — MFA

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia is ready to make every effort to help reach a settlement between Israel and Palestine, and is in contact with leading regional players to stabilize the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We indeed stand ready to continue to provide comprehensive assistance to the sides in order to de-escalate the confrontation and establish a ceasefire. We are in close contact with the leading regional players, whose role in stabilizing the situation and creating conditions for establishing direct Palestinian-Israeli dialogue is indispensable," the diplomat said at a news conference.

She went on to say that Russia came up with a proposal in April to coordinate approaches as part of the Middle East settlement and bring into the process the countries of the region and the Arab League.

"We also proposed to consider holding consultations at the level of ministers and secretary general of the Arab League in Moscow in order to confirm the universal parameters of the settlement and discuss ways to normalize the situation in the conflict zone," she said.

The latest escalation of the situation in the Middle East started on October 7 when Hamas militants moved from the Gaza Strip to attack Israel. Subsequent clashes and shelling killed almost 800 Palestinians and more than 1,100 Israelis so far.

Hamas said it started the attack in response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel said it was ready for war and has announced a full siege of the Gaza Strip.