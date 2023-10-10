Ukrainian army brings heavy equipment to Rabotino in Zaporozhye — Russian senator

MELITOPOL, October 10. /TASS/. Russian forces have detected the movement of Ukrainian military equipment in the Rabotino district of the Zaporozhye Region, Dmitry Rogozin, a member of the Federation Council from the region, has told TASS.

"The Ukrainian army has become active in the Rabotino area. Our forward posts observe major movements of the enemy's equipment," he said.

Rogozin told TASS on October 9 that the Ukrainian army had moved at least 40 armored vehicles, including tanks and armored personnel carriers, to the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region.