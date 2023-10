MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian citizens willing to leave Israel can do so via regular flights, while evacuation for Russian nationals on Palestinian territories is currently being organized, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"For those willing to leave Israel right now, there is an option of regular flights. For those currently in Palestine, directly in the hostilities area, evacuation is currently in the works," the diplomat said.