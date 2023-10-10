Russian-Iranian relations can be described as strategic, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Tehran can be described as strategic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Russian-Iranian relations, based on the best traditions of friendship and good-neighborliness, can rightfully be considered as strategic ties. Regular trust-based dialogue continues at the highest level, along with active cooperation between the two countries’ governments, parliaments, ministries, state agencies, regions and business circles," Lavrov pointed out in a message to the Expo-Russia Iran business forum, published on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

The top Russian diplomat noted that, over many years of effective interaction, Moscow and Tehran have laid the positive groundwork allowing both countries to steadily strengthen their positions in the changing global economic system. "In this regard, the forum that is taking place in the Iranian capital is a huge and truly important event in terms of efforts to further promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of industry, trade, investment, transport, energy, science and technology, as well as in other priority areas," he added.