Russia, UN delegation discuss supplies of Russian agricultural products for global markets

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed with a UN delegation the situation regarding the now-suspended Black Sea grain deal and ways of facilitating access to global markets for Russian fertilizers and grain, the Foreign Ministry said after the bilateral consultations.

"An expanded discussion of the Istanbul agreements concluded on July 22, 2022 took place during the meeting with the focus on ensuring fulfillment of the Russia-UN memorandum on the normalization of Russian agricultural exports, effective until 2025. A detailed exchange of opinions took place on the tasks involved in establishing unobstructed access for Russian fertilizers and grain to global markets in the interest of ensuring global food security and on matters pertaining to the elimination of obstacles that have appeared due to the introduction of unlawful unilateral sanctions against Russia," the ministry stated.