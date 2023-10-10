Ukraine’s military shells borderline Belgorod Region seven times in past day — governor

BELGOROD, October 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired over 100 munitions and dropped two explosives from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against populated areas of the Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Two explosive devices were dropped from a quadcopter in the village of Dubino in the Borisovsky district, with no one hurt in the attack, The shelling attack smashed windows in two private homes and splintered a fence," he wrote.

In the Valuisky district, the Ukrainian military shelled the village of Novopetrovka from tube artillery, with three shells hitting the area. Four mortar rounds were fired against the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekinsky district, the governor said.

"No one was hurt and there is no destruction," Gladkov said.

Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone near the village of Olkhovka in the Yakovlevsky urban district on October 9, with no damage reported, he said.