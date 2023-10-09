Baku-Yerevan peace treaty should establish rights of Karabakh Armenians — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The peace accord between Azerbaijan and Armenia must clearly establish the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, Moscow presented ideas in this regard to the parties, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with RBC.

"We proceed from the need to clearly establish the topic of ensuring reliable rights and security for the Armenian population of Karabakh and presented certain ideas to the parties in this regard in the peace treaty," the diplomat stated. "A mechanism that would not endanger the sovereignty and independence of either Armenia or Azerbaijan," he added.

Galuzin did not assess the chances of reaching an agreement. "The preparation and signing of a peace treaty is one of the key components of the plan for the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict developed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia," Galuzin said.

He noted that Russia was and remains ready to assist Azerbaijan and Armenia in developing a mutually acceptable document so that "it is truly a document that guarantees a stable, balanced, long-term peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.