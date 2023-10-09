Major conflict potential is growing on Lebanese-Israeli border — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The conflict potential on the Lebanese-Israeli border is accumulating against the background of an escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Abuol Gheit.

"The Gaza Strip has been declared a target of retaliatory operations by Israel. There have been serious simmering tensions on the West Bank. A conflict potential is growing on the Lebanese-Israeli border," he said.

Lavrov stressed that Russia condemned "any forms and manifestations" of violence.

"We urge everyone to stand firmly in favor of the cessation of any hostilities," he added.