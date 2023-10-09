Date of Putin’s annual press conference to be announced later — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The date of the annual press conference held by Russian President Vladimir Putin will be made known in due time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We will inform everyone when we decide on the date. We will announce everything," Peskov said.

"Anything can happen. These formats have a life of their own and will continue to live on in different incarnations because the people need them," he noted, answering a question about whether the press conference could be combined with the Direct Line.