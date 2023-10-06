Putin accepts invitation to visit Uzbekistan

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s invitation to visit Uzbekistan.

"President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev thanked President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and all the Russian people for their warm welcome and hospitality and invited the President of the Russian Federation to visit Uzbekistan. The invitation was gratefully accepted," the leaders said in a joint statement released after their talks in the Kremlin on Friday.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Mirziyoyev said that his invitation to Putin was an open one.