Senior Russian diplomat, Turkish ambassador discuss Istanbul agreements

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar spoke about the Istanbul agreements at a meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the talks, they exchanged views on the situation around the Istanbul agreements of July 22, 2022," said the statement published on the ministry’s website.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Vershinin and Samsar touched upon Kiev’s attempts to promote Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s "peace plan."

"Both sides emphasized their mutual willingness to enhance dialogue on a wide range of multilateral issues, as well as on regional issues on the UN agenda, in order to meet the two countries’ interests," the ministry said.

The meeting was held at the request of the Turkish ambassador, who is ending his tenure in Moscow.