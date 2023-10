MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The air raid alert that was issued in the city of Sevastopol at 6:42 p.m. (3:42 p.m. GMT) has been called off, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"All clear," he wrote on Telegram.

Air raid sirens went off in Sevastopol on Friday evening. The authorities urged the city’s residents to close their windows and turn off the gas, water and electricity.

Maritime and inland transport services were suspended for the duration of the alert.