Russian envoy to Vienna 'bewildered' over summoning amid missile strike accusations

VIENNA, October 6. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Vienna Dmitry Lyublinsky "expressed his bewilderment" to the Austrian Foreign Ministry for being summoned to talk over the allegations of Russia’s "missile strike" in the Kharkov region.

"On October 6, I was invited to talk with Austrian Foreign Ministry Secretary General Nikolaus Marschik, who read out the text of a harsh statement about a ‘missile strike’ in the Kharkov Region. On my side, I expressed my bewilderment over the very fact of an emergency summoning of the Russian envoy to the Foreign Ministry based solely on the Ukrainian President’s groundless allegations against Russia," the diplomat’s commentary says.

He underscored that "the Russian Armed Forces, unlike the Ukrainian ones, do not target civilian facilities."

"As it has already been noted in the embassy’s commentary, Ukraine’s countless, almost daily shelling attacks on civilian infrastructure in Donbass, which kill dozens of civilians, are somehow ignored by Vienna. Just like, for example, Zelensky’s recent ovation with [Canadian] Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau to the 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi," he said.

The envoy added that, during the Valdai forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "the war in Donbass has been going on for nine years already, but no one in the West cries for the children who died by Kiev’s hands."

"The approaches of the Austrian leadership once again confirm what we have been saying here," the diplomat pointed out.

Previously, the Austrian Foreign Ministry announced that it had summoned the Russian envoy over a "missile strike" in the Kharkov Region. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the incident in the settlement of Groza, stated that Russian forces do not target civilian facilities.