Putin condemns terror attack on military college in Syria

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad over a terrorist attack on a military college in Homs where 89 people were killed.

"We resolutely condemn this cruel crime which murdered many women and children. We hope that its masterminds will be justly punished. We intend to continue to closely interact with our Syrian partners in fighting all forms and manifestations of terrorism," the Russian leader said in his message of condolences published on the Kremlin website.

Putin asked Assad to convey his words of sympathy and support to the families of those killed as well as his wishes of the swiftest recovery to all those wounded.

The attack, in which drones were used, took place on October 5 on the college’s training grounds at the conclusion of a festive ceremony for commissioning the school's cadets as officers. An eyewitness told TASS by telephone that "explosions were heard near the stands where the families of military personnel, their parents, brothers, sisters, wives and children were standing." The country has declared three days of mourning for the dead. The fatalities include 31 women and 5 children. At least 277 people were wounded.